PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha Acquires 22,200 Shares

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

Shares of PZC traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 253.50 ($3.31). 260,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,608. PZ Cussons Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 181 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 281.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.14.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

