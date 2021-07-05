Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Lowered by Analyst

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16. Banner has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

