Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Western Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Western Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MYFW. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.40 on Monday. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $211.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

