Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $238.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.27.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.