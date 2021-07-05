Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,706 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

