Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 970.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 1,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 938.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zymeworks by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

ZYME stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

