Quantbot Technologies LP Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

