Quantbot Technologies LP Has $144,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,546 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 254.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 23.8% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 843,473 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.38. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

