Quantbot Technologies LP Has $149,000 Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Maximus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,162 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Maximus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS stock opened at $87.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

