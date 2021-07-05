Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,878 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

NYSE GOOS opened at $43.03 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

