Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 7,297 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 259.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.05 million, a P/E ratio of 526.26 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

