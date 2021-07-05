Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 310,212 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $3,411,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,391,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIRK opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $313.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

