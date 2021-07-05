Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,328 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $143.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

