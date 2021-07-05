Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 9,265 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,025,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $23.93 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

