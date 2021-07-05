Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 59,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -621.71 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

