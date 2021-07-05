Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Reaches $17.26 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and $43,372.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.91 or 0.06608838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.62 or 0.01512546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00412234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00161935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00618407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00429965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00337891 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,343,477 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

