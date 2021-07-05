Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 million and a PE ratio of -17.76. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

