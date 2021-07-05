Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $45,468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,007 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,683 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $12,152,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.89 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

