Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $897,647.10 and $9.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

