Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman Sells 11,030 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.