Raymond James Reiterates $36.00 Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

PROF opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

