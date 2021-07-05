Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $139.96 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

