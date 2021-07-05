Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $46.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $492.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.44. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

