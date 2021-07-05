Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,568 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $161,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

