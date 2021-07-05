Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

RBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,495. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $446.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

