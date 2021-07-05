Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Relx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

