Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
