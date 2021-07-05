Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.