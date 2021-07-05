Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

