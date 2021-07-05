Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $155.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.