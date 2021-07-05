Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

