Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

BSET stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $261.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

