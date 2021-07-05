Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 499,371 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499,371 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1,790.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $55.24 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

