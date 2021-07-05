REPO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64,624.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, REPO has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $1.72 million and $64,624.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

