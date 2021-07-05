Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 463,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $14.25. 92,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

