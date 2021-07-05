Reviewing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Fusion Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.62 -$34.78 million ($1.42) -6.33 Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -8.50% -4.13% -0.77% Fusion Acquisition N/A -68.38% -0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medallion Financial and Fusion Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.14%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

