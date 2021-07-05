Reviewing TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TheMaven and Promotora de Informaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 1 0 0 0 1.00 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TheMaven has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TheMaven and Promotora de Informaciones’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven $53.34 million 3.85 -$38.50 million N/A N/A Promotora de Informaciones $789.26 million 0.79 $102.51 million N/A N/A

Promotora de Informaciones has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TheMaven shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions. It also develops and operates a coalition of professionally managed online media channels on third party cloud platforms and data center hosting facilities. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels and leverages its technology platform to engage the collective audiences within a single network. TheMaven, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

