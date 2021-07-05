REVV (REVV) Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, REVV has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $21.85 million and $1.33 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00795655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.12 or 0.07997815 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

