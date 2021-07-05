Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report sales of $217.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $219.79 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $210.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 670,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 304,249 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

