Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 109,067 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $34.04. 10,053,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

