Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 226,418 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 226,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

FULT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

