Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

