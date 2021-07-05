Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.91. 1,433,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,904. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

