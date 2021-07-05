Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,621,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,599,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 2.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 2.03% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,151,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,719. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.