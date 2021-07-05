Rio Tinto Group Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.88 Per Share (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $15.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $83.63 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.