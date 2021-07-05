Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RIVE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18. Riverview Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 34.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riverview Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

