Robert W. Baird Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $68.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

