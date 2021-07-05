Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Update

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Shares of RSAU opened at $1.50 on Monday. Rooshine has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51.
About Rooshine
Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.