Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Update

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of RSAU opened at $1.50 on Monday. Rooshine has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

