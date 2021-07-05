Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Up 52.1% Over Last Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $400,904.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00015191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 52.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00131299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00166572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,610.76 or 1.00012062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,963 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

