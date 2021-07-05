Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,231.

RY stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$126.33. 146,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,996. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$123.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.55 and a 52 week high of C$128.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.